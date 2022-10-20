French police arrests attacker of Azerbaijani embassy (UPDATE)

Title changed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. A person who attacked the Azerbaijani embassy in France was arrested, the local historian Maxime Gauin said on Twitter on October 20, Trend reports.

According to Gauin, this morning, the Parisian police arrested the former chair of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation’s youth branch in France Loris Toufanian who co-established the dissident group Charjoum in 2015.

“The arrest is likely due to a violent demonstration against the Azerbaijani embassy's cultural center,” he added.

In September this year, an Armenian radical group attempted to attack the cultural center of the Azerbaijani embassy in France. The Armenians threw paint on the building of the cultural center, and as a result of the intervention of the police, the provocateurs were removed from the incident place.