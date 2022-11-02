Azerbaijani court cancels decision on 'Tartar case' against 11 people (UPDATE-2)

Details added (first version posted at 17:45)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. Azerbaijan’s Ganja Court of Appeal considered an appeal in connection with 11 citizens arrested under the ‘Tartar case’, Trend reports on November 2.

The decision on the appeal was announced at a meeting chaired by Judge Teyyub Mukhtarov.

The decision of the Tartar Military Court was canceled, and the case in connection with 11 persons was sent for re-examination to the Ganja Military Court.

At the meeting, the petitions of lawyers for the release of the accused under house arrest weren’t satisfied.

The Plenum of the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan had previously considered the case against 18 people within the 'Tartar case'.

The investigation team led by the first deputy prosecutor general of Azerbaijan resumed criminal proceedings against several military personnel who served at the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry's military units in Tartar, Aghdam and Beylagan directions. Thus, since December 16, 2021, the team has conducted all-inclusive investigations against a group of servicemen who tortured alleged suspects to death, while interviewing them without proper authority and in violation of the criminal procedure rules, from May through June 2017.