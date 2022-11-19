Opening of Azerbaijani embassy in Israel — big step forward in bilateral relations - Israeli official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. The opening of the Azerbaijani embassy in Israel is another step forward in bilateral relations, Mayor of Israel's Ma'alot-Tarshiha Arkady Pomeranets told Trend.

"Israel and Azerbaijan are fraternal states and maintain high-level friendly relations. The establishment of the embassy will make a considerable contribution to Azerbaijan-Israel ties. This is a big step forward, which will raise our relations to an even higher level. The relevant decision shows the whole world that regardless of the religion, all countries can live in friendship, and harmony, as well as support each other at any level," he said.

Pomeranets outlined close ties existing between the two countries in tourism, economy, trade, various technologies, nano-technologies, etc.

He added that the Azerbaijani embassy in Israel will provide even more opportunities for the improvement of cooperation in all areas.