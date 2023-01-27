Shocked by news of deadly attack on Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran - German Ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. We are shocked by the news of the deadly attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran, Ralf Horlemann, German Ambassador to Azerbaijan, said, Trend reports via his Twitter publication.

"We condemn all forms of violence. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims," he said.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Islamic Republic of Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The attacker turned out to be a 50-year-old man who drove up to the administrative building with two young children: a 14-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy. He opened fire with a Kalashnikov assault rifle at a security post, killing the head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The assailant has been detained. The incident is currently being investigated.