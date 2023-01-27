International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation demands Iran to thoroughly investigate terrorist attack on Azerbaijan's embassy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. The International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation has rebuked the terrorist attack on the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, one of the founding members of the organization, in the Islamic Republic of Iran on January 27, 2023, Trend reports citing the organization.

The Foundation expressed shock at the death of Senior Lieutenant Orkhan Asqarov, who died while ensuring the embassy's security, and extended deep condolences to his loved ones. The Foundation also wished a speedy recovery to the embassy security guard who suffered during the bloody attack.

"Considering that terrorism, which constitutes serious threat the modern world, results in the death of people, the destruction of material and spiritual values, generates violence, mistrust, and hatred, we demand Iran to thoroughly investigate this crime and bring those responsible to justice," the Foundation said.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Islamic Republic of Iran at around 8:30 (GMT+4) on January 27, 2023. The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50's, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.