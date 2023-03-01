President Ilham Aliyev signs order on conscription for active military service (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 13:31)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on the conscription of citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan for active military service from April 1 to April 30, 2023, and the discharge of active military service servicemen to the reserve, Trend reports.

According to the order, in accordance with Articles 12.3 and 40.1 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Military Duty and Military Service" and for the purpose of recruiting personnel of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan, from April 1 to April 30, 2023, citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan born in 2005, who by the day of conscription (including the day of conscription) turned 18 years old, as well as born in 1988-2004, under the age of 35, who did not complete active military service, those who do not have the right of deferral from conscription for active military service or who are not exempt from conscription for active military service in the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

From April 1 to April 30, 2023, conscripts of active military service who have completed military service will be discharged to the reserve, in accordance with Article 38.1.1 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Military Duty and Military Service".

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan is instructed to take the measures provided for by the legislation for the execution of this order.