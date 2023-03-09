Armenia establishes fake tension in region by shelling Azerbaijan Army positions - MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. By systematical shelling the Azerbaijan Army positions, the Armenian armed forces are provoking the Azerbaijan Army to fire back, thereby trying to form a false opinion among the representatives of the EU civilian mission operating on the conditional border, as well as to establish fake tension in the region, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

"We once again state that the military-political leadership of the official Iravan bears all responsibility for the provocations that may be committed by Armenia and their resulting in human casualties," said the statement.

Azerbaijan Army positions stationed on the Azerbaijani-Armenian conditional border and in the Karabakh economic region were subjected to fire 23 times starting from 21:30 (GMT+4) on March 8 to 04:15 on March 9.

Earlier, on March 6, Azerbaijan Army positions were also subjected to fire 19 times starting from 15:00 on March 5 to 03:10 the following day.

Moreover, the Armenian side once again committed a provocation on March 5. According to the ministry, operational information has been received on the transportation of military equipment, ammunition, and personnel from the Republic of Armenia to the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, along the Khankendi-Khalfali-Turshsu dirt road.

On the morning of March 5, in order to verify the information received, Azerbaijani Army units attempted to detain and inspect vehicles engaged in illegal military transportation. Fire was opened from the opposite side, and as a result of the shoot-out, there are dead and wounded on both side.