Peaceful protest of Azerbaijani eco-activists continues on Lachin-Khankendi road (PHOTO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, April 3. The peaceful protest of Azerbaijani environmental activists on the Lachin-Khankendi road, passing near Shusha, continues for the 113th day, Trend reports from the scene.

The rally participants continue to protest against Armenia's illicit mineral resource exploitation.

Previously, following the talks with the Russian peacekeepers' command on December 3 and 7, 2022, a group of experts from the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the State Property Service under the Ministry of Economy, and AzerGold CJSC were going to begin preliminary monitoring of the illicit mineral resource exploitation, as well as emerging environmental implications on Azerbaijani lands, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, on December 10, 2022.

The expert team was expected to inspect the environmental condition at the 'Gizilbulagh' gold deposit and the 'Damirli' copper-molybdenum deposit, monitor various areas, organize cadastral property records, assess potential risks and threats to the environment, as well as to underground and surface water sources.

However, the expert group, accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, faced provocations when arriving in the monitoring area. The planned initial inspection and monitoring did not take place due to the fact that the Russian peacekeepers not only did not create necessary conditions but also prevented the entire process from carrying on.

ШУША /Trend/ - Акция протеста, проводимая представителями неправительственных организаций (НПО) Азербайджана в зоне временного размещения российских миротворцев в Карабахе, продолжается уже 113-й день.

Как сообщает в понедельник корреспондент Trend, участники акции продолжают протестовать. Участники акции начали день с исполнения государственного гимна Азербайджана.

Напомним, что с 12 декабря прошлого года азербайджанские эко-активисты, представители общественности проводят акцию протеста возле поста миротворцев. Основными требованиями протестующих - прибытие командующего российскими миротворцами Андрея Волкова, создание необходимых условий для проведения азербайджанскими специалистами мониторинга месторождений полезных ископаемых, прекращение проводимого армянами экологического террора на азербайджанских землях, создание отдельных постов пограничного и таможенного контроля на границе с Арменией в направлении Лачина, прекращение незаконной перевозки оружия на территорию Азербайджана.