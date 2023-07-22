Rapid construction work in liberated territories shows Azerbaijan's power - MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. The Azerbaijani authorities do systematically, step by step whatever they promise, Trend reports.

The international community has witnessed this many times.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev achieves all goals set by him.

The head of state, during his recent visit to the country's liberated territories, has taken part in a number of important events. In particular, he was informed about the restoration of Dashalti village (Shusha district).

Commenting on the issue , Azerbaijani MP Rufat Guliyev said that President Ilham Aliyev pays special attention to the issue of restoring the liberated territories and demonstrates to the whole world a model of Azerbaijan's rapid development.

Guliyev noted that the Great Return of former IDPs is carried out in stages.

"In the liberated territories, all the necessary work is being carried out to ensure living, social infrastructure is being built. All these works are being carried out gradually," he said.

The MP stressed that the main obstacle to work in the liberated territories is the mine problem.

"President Ilham Aliyev has repeatedly voiced this issue from various tribunes. Today, Azerbaijan is among the top three countries with the largest mine-contaminated area in the world. All the facts are also brought to the attention of the international community," he noted.

"At present, rapid restoration work is underway in our mine-cleared territories. This factor shows the power of the Azerbaijani state. The whole world sees that Azerbaijan achieves all its goals. For this, Azerbaijan has a strong enough economy, military power and political will," the MP added.

Most of the Azerbaijani lands liberated from Armenian occupation during the 2020 second Karabakh war were affected by mines laid by Armenia during the period of occupation and unexploded ordnance.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan from Nov. 2020 started carrying out operations on clearing its lands from mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.