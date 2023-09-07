Azerbaijani MFA addresses Armenian Prime Minister's allegations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, at a government meeting on September 7, accused Azerbaijan of aggravating the military-political situation in the region and said that Azerbaijan was allegedly concentrating military forces in the region, which is another false political manipulation by the Armenian side, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

The real threat to security in the region is the continuation of military and political provocations by Armenia, the ongoing claims of the Armenian side, as well as political provocations by Pashinyan, against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan. Moreover, the Armenian armed forces, which, in violation of their obligations, have not yet been completely withdrawn from the territories of Azerbaijan.

"In order to establish peace and security in the region, the Armenian side must abandon territorial claims against Azerbaijan, end military and political provocations, and stop hindering the successful completion of the negotiation process on a peace treaty," said the statement.