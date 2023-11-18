Newly appointed Defense Industry Minister of Azerbaijan - dossier

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. Vugar Mustafayev has been appointed Minister of Defense Industry of Azerbaijan by order of President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

Vagif Mustafayev was born in 1986 in Baku. He studied at the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2004-2008, specializing in "Engineering Economics and Management" (Management), and in 2010-2013 - studied at the master's degree program of "Khazar" University, specializing in "Finance and Credit", received MBA degree (Business Management).

He started his career in 2006, and worked in various companies as a training coordinator, finance and accounting specialist until 2008.

Mustafayev worked as a chief specialist in "Erst & Young" international auditing company in 2009-2012, as a director of internal audit department in "Azerfon" in 2012-2014, and held various positions in "PASHA Holding" and its member companies in 2014-2022, including chairman of audit commissions in "PASHA Insurance" and "PASHA Heyat Insurance".

