Number of countries signing Charter of OIC Labor Center increases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. The number of countries which have signed the Charter of the Labor Center of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has reached 16, Trend reports.

Six more countries signed the charter during the ministerial session of the OIC member states' V Conference of Ministers of Labor in Baku.

On November 22, Baku hosted the launching ceremony of the OIC Labor Center.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev initiated the establishment of the OIC Labor Center with headquarters in Baku in April 2013 while receiving the heads of delegations participating in the II Conference of Labor Ministers of OIC member states in Baku.

This initiative was unanimously supported by the OIC member states.

