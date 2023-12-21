Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
More presidential candidates approved in Azerbaijan amid upcoming election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. The Azerbaijani Central Election Commission (CEC) has approved the candidacies of six more people for the post of president, CEC Secretary Arifa Mukhtarova said at today's meeting, Trend reports.

After discussions, the issue of approving presidential candidacies of self-nominated Zahid Oruj and Fuad Aliyev, Fazil Mustafa (the Great Creation Party), Elshad Musayev (the Great Azerbaijan Party), Gudrat Hasanguliyev (the United Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan), Razi Nurullayev (the National Front Party) was put to a vote and accepted.

On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding early presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

On December 19, the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the New Azerbaijan Party for the early presidential election, has been approved.

