Coordination Council of Azerbaijanis in France protests Evian-les-Bains mayor's decision

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4. The mayor's office of the French city of Evian-les-Bains' decision to remove any indications of "Azerbaijan Garden" in the city has displeased the Azerbaijani population living in this nation, Trend reports via the State Committee of Azerbaijan for Work with Diaspora.

According to a statement sent to the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the French Parliament, and the mayor's office of Evian-les-Bains on behalf of the Coordination Council of French Azerbaijanis, this action is an unacceptable incident and a flagrant violation of the mutual friendship and cooperation charter signed in 2015 between the Azerbaijani city of Ismayilli and the French city of Evian-les-Bains.

According to the statement, the "Azerbaijani Garden" was launched in this city in 2017 and a statue of the famed Azerbaijani poetess, Khurshidbanu Natavan, a symbol of global women's independence, was placed in the park.

The Coordination Council notes that this decision contradicts Article L. 1115-1 of the General Community Code.

The mayor's office of Evian-les-Bains is reportedly preparing to demolish the monument dedicated to Azerbaijani poetess Natavan. The statue has been already covered.

Several days ago, the signs indicating Azerbaijani Park, where the statue is located, were also dismantled.