Azerbaijani PM reviews bilateral ties with Russian Deputy PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov met with Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexei Overchuk on January 22. Trend reports.

The meeting discussed topical issues of Azerbaijani-Russian trade, economic cooperation, and the implementation of joint projects.

The sides underlined the importance of signing a roadmap for the development of key areas of Azerbaijani-Russian cooperation for 2024–2026.

