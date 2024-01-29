OSCE/ODIHR observe presidential poll preparations in Azerbaijan's Beylagan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Two observers from the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), Evgeny Loginov and Lars Nyholm, followed the election preparations in Beylagan District, Chairman of the District Election Commission (DEC) Zakir Valishov told "Election 2024” Independent Media Center, Trend reports.

A total of 54,562 registered voters in Beylagan electoral district No. 83 are eligible to cast their votes at 59 polling stations.

The chairman of the DEC mentioned that out of the total registered voters, 2,354 individuals will be exercising their voting rights for the first time. Additionally, the district has three registered voters who are over a hundred years old, with the oldest voter being 108-year-old Mulukha Ismayilova.

Zakir Valishov emphasized that to facilitate the voting rights of individuals with physical disabilities, ramps have been installed at 26 polling stations.

"Efforts are underway to hold the presidential election in conformity with transparent and democratic standards. Campaign boards have been installed at all voting sites, and additional precautions have been taken to protect the security of campaign materials. Seven polling booths have web cams installed, and there are 719 registered observers in the district," the chairman said.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.



On December 19, the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.



Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.

