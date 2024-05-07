Kazakhstan, ADB discuss increasing investment volumes

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 7. Vice Minister of Finance of Kazakhstan Dauren Kenbeil has discussed increasing investment volumes with representatives of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Trend reports.

He spoke with bank representatives in Tbilisi, Georgia, as part of the 57th Annual Meeting of the ADB Board of Governors.

During the meeting with ADB Vice President for South, Central, and West Asia Yingming Yang, the parties exchanged views on the implementation of a number of projects and increased financing in the private sector.

The parties noted that the adopted ADB Country Strategy for Kazakhstan for 2023–2027 will contribute to the effective implementation of the assigned tasks and ongoing economic reforms in Kazakhstan.

Furthermore, Kenbeil held meetings with Eugene Zhukov, the Director General of the ADB's Regional Department for Central and West Asia, and Justine Diokno-Sicat, the Executive Director of the ADB. At these meetings, the parties discussed implementing projects in Kazakhstan, including increasing the volume of investments.

To note, Kazakhstan joined the ADB in 1994. Since then, the ADB has allocated approximately $7 billion in the form of government and private sector loans, grants, and technical assistance.