Azerbaijani FM holds discussions with Secretary General of Council of CIS Interparliamentary Assembly

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. On February 6, 2024, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, received the Secretary General of the Council of the Interparliamentary Assembly of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Dmitry Kobitsky, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting the agenda of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the CIS, as well as issues related to the early elections of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, were discussed. The importance of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly was emphasized as a platform that creates conditions for establishing contacts between legislative bodies in the CIS. It was noted that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the CIS as a dialogue platform that plays a significant role in the development of cooperation in the political, economic, cultural, scientific, humanitarian and other spheres among the organization’s member countries.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted that early presidential elections will be held on February 7 throughout Azerbaijan, including lands liberated from occupation. It was noted that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has taken appropriate measures to ensure the voting rights of our citizens abroad, and has created polling stations in the country's diplomatic missions abroad.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.