Azerbaijan's Surakhani district sees influx of voters to polling stations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. There is a high influx of voters to the polling stations in Yeni Gunashli settlement of Surakhani district, Trend reports.

Electors arrived at the polling stations before their opening and were waiting for the voting to start.

With the opening of polling stations, voters began to actively vote in the presidential election.

Voting in the presidential election started today in Azerbaijan.

Ilham Aliyev, a presidential candidate from the ruling New Azerbaijan Party, self-nominated candidates Zahid Oruj and Fuad Aliyev, Razi Nurullayev, a candidate from the National Front Party, Fazil Mustafa from the Great Creation Party, Elshad Musayev from the Great Azerbaijan Party, and Gudrat Hasanguliyev from the United People's Front Party are competing for the post of president.

The CEC Secretariat's Information Center will provide preliminary updates on the voting progress and results at 10:00, 12:00, 15:00, 17:00, and 19:00 Baku time.

To note, 6,478,623 people are on the voter list. They will vote at 6,537 polling stations across the country.

More than 90,000 observers have been registered to observe the election.

For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the election covers the entire territory of the country, including the lands liberated from occupation. 26 polling stations have been established in the territories liberated from occupation.

Polling stations have already been opened for voters starting at 8:00 (GMT+4), Mazahir Panahov, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) said.

A total of 90,372 observers are registered to monitor the election, with 790 of them representing 72 international organizations from 89 countries.

For Azerbaijani citizens residing abroad, 49 polling stations have been established in the embassies and consulates of 37 countries. This allows over 23,000 expatriates to participate in the voting process from various corners of the globe.

A robust media presence of 190 international entities is dedicated to observing the election, with 216 of their representatives officially registered as international observers.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel