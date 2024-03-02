Azerbaijani FM, CICA SecGen exchange opinions on upcoming COP29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has exchanged opinions with Secretary General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Kairat Sarybay on environmental cooperation and holding CICA events within the upcoming COP29, a source in the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The exchange of opinions took place within the framework of the 3rd Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Bayramov emphasized that Azerbaijan views the CICA as a unique platform for dialogue and cooperation, based on a set of common norms and principles, the source added.

Meanwhile, the decision to host 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in Azerbaijan was officially announced in Dubai on December 11, 2023.



On January 4, 2024, Mukhtar Babayev, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, was appointed as President of COP29.

