Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Islamophobia, discrimination cause serious concern in world nowadays - executive director

Politics Materials 8 March 2024 10:17 (UTC +04:00)
Islamophobia, discrimination cause serious concern in world nowadays - executive director

Follow Trend on

Elchin Mehdiyev
Elchin Mehdiyev
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. Islamophobia, isolation, and discrimination of Muslims are of serious concern in the world today, especially on the part of Western countries that position themselves as democracies, executive director of the Baku International Center for Multiculturalism Ravan Hasanov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the international scientific conference on "Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024" in Baku.

He noted that irrespective of religion or race, everyone can live in peace.

"But wrong decisions can lead to the tragedy of millions. This also worries Azerbaijan, which promotes multicultural values at the state level.

I believe our response will be more coordinated as a result of this conference. We can build a more tolerant, inclusive society and pass it on to future generations," Hasanov added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more