We cannot sit and wait seeing how France, India and Greece are weaponizing Armenia against us - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. We cannot sit and wait seeing how France, India and Greece are weaponizing Armenia against us, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the international forum themed “COP29 and Green Vision for Azerbaijan” organized by ADA University, Trend reports.

“Do it openly, demonstratively, and as if trying to prove something to us. We cannot just sit and wait and we openly express this position to Armenian government and to those, who want to take care of Armenia now. We will have to take serious measures if we see a serious threat to us,” the head of state noted.