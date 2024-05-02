EU ready to support Azerbaijan and Armenia in reaching peace agreement - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. The European Union stands ready to provide support for reaching a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Ambassador of the EU to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko told reporters, Trend reports.

"We are pleased that the conflict resolution process is ongoing. It is incumbent upon both sides to seek solutions and paths for progress. Naturally, the European Union stands prepared to sustain its support for facilitating a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan," he said.

