Details of Bulgarian president's upcoming visit to Azerbaijan revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan on May 8, Trend reports, referring to the administration of the president.

The delegation headed by the Bulgarian president includes the acting Energy Minister, the Chairman of the Bulgaria-Azerbaijan friendship group in the National Assembly, and business representatives.

President Rumen Radev's visit will focus on bolstering and expanding the bilateral strategic partnership across various domains of mutual interest, including the economy, energy, high technology, innovation, transportation, and tourism.

The parties expect to sign a joint declaration that will strengthen their strategic partnership.

Rumen Radev will hold discussions in Baku with Sahiba Gafarova, the Speaker of the Parliament of Azerbaijan, and engage with Bulgarian experts in the country's sports sector.

Desislava Radeva, First Lady of Bulgaria, will accompany the president on his visit to Azerbaijan.

