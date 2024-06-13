Azerbaijan, NATO moot current status, future prospects of partnership (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev discussed the current state and future prospects of the Azerbaijan-NATO partnership during a political dialogue in the NATO+Azerbaijan format with allied states at NATO headquarters as a part of his visit to Belgium on June 12–13, Trend reports.

Hajiyev covered a lot of ground during the event, including Azerbaijan's climate and "green" solidarity agenda, the preparations for COP29, the regional transport connections of the country and its vital role in Europe's energy security, the normalization of relations with Armenia, and the promotion of the peace agenda.

The meeting participants expressed support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan and highly valued Azerbaijan's partnership with NATO, as well as the country's contributions to NATO missions and operations, and humanitarian support to Ukraine.

At the same time, the important role of Azerbaijan in regional transport connections and Europe's energy security was emphasized, and the country's efforts in transitioning to green energy and combating climate change were welcomed.

Support for Azerbaijan's chairmanship of COP29 was also expressed.

There was unanimous support for the process of normalization and the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and the recent agreement on the delimitation of the state border between the two countries was welcomed.

During the visit, Hajiyev also held meetings with NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary-General for Innovations, Hybrid Technologies, and Cybersecurity James Appathurai, NATO Secretary-General's Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia Javier Colomina, and Türkiye's Permanent Representative to NATO Zeki Levent Gumrukcu.

To note, this year marks the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Partnership for Peace (PfP) framework document, which became the foundation of the Azerbaijan-NATO partnership.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel