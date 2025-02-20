President Ilham Aliyev awards "Heydar Aliyev" Order to Artur Rasi-zade (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. On February 20, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Artur Rasi-zade and presented him with the “Heydar Aliyev” Order, Trend reports.

Addressing the meeting, President Ilham Aliyev said:

- Dear Mr. Artur, I congratulate you on your upcoming jubilee and wish you good health and a long life. You have made significant contributions to Azerbaijan’s development over many years. You have made great efforts for the economic progress of Azerbaijan while serving in various responsible positions during both the Soviet era and the years of independence. National Leader Heydar Aliyev, recognizing your professionalism and knowledge during the Soviet era, even when you were still young, promoted you and appointed you to key positions, including Deputy Chairman of the Council of Ministers. Following his election as President of independent Azerbaijan, National Leader Heydar Aliyev appointed you as his assistant - one of his first appointments - and later entrusted you with an even higher position, appointing you as the Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Naturally, National Leader Heydar Aliyev knew people well, recognized their professionalism and knowledge, and I know that he always held you in high regard as a person. This was not only due to the qualities I mentioned but also to your principled stance. Your principled position was evident in all matters - both in the economic development of our country and in all other issues.

We worked together for 15 years, from 2003 to 2018. I believe that period marked the fastest economic growth for Azerbaijan. During that time, Azerbaijan's economy more than doubled, and major infrastructure projects were either implemented or launched. Under your leadership, the Cabinet of Ministers carried out the President’s instructions with dignity, and today, Azerbaijan’s sustainable economic development naturally forms the foundation of our independence. During the 15 years we worked together and were in constant contact, discussing and resolving issues. We have remained in touch even after 2018. I am pleased that you are celebrating your anniversary in great physical shape, and it is always a pleasure to see you. Over the years, we have had many phone conversations and discussed numerous matters. Today, on the eve of your remarkable anniversary, I have invited you to present you with the highest award of the Azerbaijani state – the “Heydar Aliyev” Order. With the order I signed today, you have been awarded our country’s highest honor. You truly deserve it as you were a loyal companion of Heydar Aliyev. Once again, I emphasize that you stood by my father both during the Soviet era and in the most difficult periods of our independence. He valued this, and I have always valued and continue to value it. This is a completely fair decision, and allow me to present you with this high order.

X X X

President Ilham Aliyev presented the “Heydar Aliyev” Order to Artur Rasi-zade.

X X X

Expressing his gratitude to the head of state for this recognition of his work, Artur Rasi-zade stated that being awarded the order named after the National Leader Heydar Aliyev was the greatest honor for him. He emphasized his pride in having worked for many years alongside National Leader Heydar Aliyev and President Ilham Aliyev. Artur Rasi-zade noted that the President of Azerbaijan was the author of a historic achievement, putting an end to the 30-year occupation of Azerbaijani lands and ushering in a new era of life in those territories.