President Ilham Aliyev signs decree on Genocide Memorial Complex setup in..(Update)

President Ilham Aliyev signs decree on Genocide Memorial Complex setup in Khojaly city (Update)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. A Memorial Complex for the Khojaly Genocide is being set up in Azerbaijan's Khojaly city, Trend reports.

In this regard, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree.

The decree allocates a total of 18.3 million manats ($10.7 million) from the funds designated in the "State Budget of Azerbaijan for 2025 for the Reconstruction and Restoration of Liberated Territories," as approved by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 479 on February 11, 2025, to establish the Memorial Complex.

The Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan will provide the necessary funding.

The Ministry of Culture, the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, the Special Representative of the President in the city of Khankendi, Agdam, and Khojaly districts, as well as other relevant state bodies and institutions, will take the necessary steps to address issues related to the creation of the Memorial Complex.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan will resolve issues arising from this decree.

