Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

OSCE stands ready to engage in demining work in Azerbaijani and Armenian border territories - SecGen (Update)

Politics Materials 25 April 2025 19:13 (UTC +04:00)

Follow Trend on

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25.​ The OSCE is ready to take part in demining works in the border territories of Azerbaijan and Armenia, the Secretary General of the OSCE, Feridun Sinirlioğlu, said at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku, Trend reports.

"We have the relevant experience and expertise in demining. We are ready to support demining along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, if both sides express such a will. The OSCE is an organization of participating states. We are at their service. If both Armenia and Azerbaijan approach us for assistance, we have everything necessary – tools, experts, and methods,” he said.

18:59

The OSCE is ready to take part in demining works in the border territories of Azerbaijan and Armenia, the Secretary General of the OSCE, Feridun Sinirlioğlu, said at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku, Trend reports.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more