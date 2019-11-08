New train for Baku Metro to be delivered in February next year

8 November 2019 18:07 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 8

Trend:

Baku Metro CJSC has signed a contract to buy 60 new railcars over the next three years, Chief Engineer for the Operation of Baku Metro CJSC Alikhan Osmanov told reporters in Baku Nov. 8, Trend reports.

Osmanov noted that the next new train will be brought to Baku in February next year.

“Twenty new railcars will be delivered annually, and the first new train will be delivered to Baku in February 2020,” the chief engineer added.

