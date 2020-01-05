394 candidates for MP registered in Azerbaijan

5 January 2020 17:21 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.5

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

As many as 2,264 people have applied for participation in the early parliamentary election in Azerbaijan to be held Feb.9, said the head of the country’s Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov at a meeting of CEC on Jan.5, Trend reports.

Panahov said that 462 candidates for MP have been nominated from 19 political parties, initiative groups have nominated 16 candidates, while the number of individual candidates stands at 1,786.

"The candidacy of 2216 people has been approved and 1,976 of them have taken the signatory lists. 394 have been registered," he said.

