People from Iran quarantined in Baku due to coronavirus suspicion (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 24

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Two people suspected with coronavirus infection were received at the infectious diseases department of the first Clinical Medical Center in Baku on Feb. 24, Trend reports.

One of them is an Azerbaijani citizen working in Iran's Astara, while the other is an Iranian citizen who visited Azerbaijan.

The suspects showed no signs of coronavirus at the examination. One had a temperature of 37.1, the other - 37.3. Both are currently quarantined.

Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 60 people have been infected, 12 people have already died. The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread.

Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. Since then over 2,360 people have died and over 79,000 people have been confirmed as infected.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.

Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.

Aside from Mainland China, the cases of coronavirus spreading have also been confirmed in South Korea, Italy, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Iran, Thailand, the US, Taiwan, Australia, Malaysia, Germany, Vietnam, the UAE, the UK, France, Macau, Canada, Philippines, India, Russia, Spain, Lebanon, Nepal, Cambodia, Israel, Belgium, Finland, Sweden, Egypt and Sri Lanka.