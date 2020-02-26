Baku Higher Oil School student shows highest results in Azerbaijan at entrance exam

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 26

Trend:

A student of Baku Higher Oil School showed the highest results in the country during the entrance exam for Master's Degree program at higher education institutions and ANAS, held by the State Examination Center on February 23.

The fifth-year student of the Petroleum Engineering Department of Baku Higher Oil School Seymur Ragimov scored the highest points (95) in the entrance exam.

In 2015, he was admitted to Bachelor’s Degree course of Baku Higher Oil School with 678 points.