Baku Higher Oil School student shows highest results in Azerbaijan at entrance exam
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 26
Trend:
A student of Baku Higher Oil School showed the highest results in the country during the entrance exam for Master's Degree program at higher education institutions and ANAS, held by the State Examination Center on February 23.
The fifth-year student of the Petroleum Engineering Department of Baku Higher Oil School Seymur Ragimov scored the highest points (95) in the entrance exam.
In 2015, he was admitted to Bachelor’s Degree course of Baku Higher Oil School with 678 points.
Latest
Patients with symptoms of coronavirus placed in isolation in Infectious Diseases Hospital of Georgia
President Ilham Aliyev: Turkey is country that provides Azerbaijan with biggest support on global scale
President Ilham Aliyev: Armenia’s unconstructive position is main obstacle to Karabakh conflict’s settlement
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend ceremony to commemorate Khojaly genocide victims (PHOTO)