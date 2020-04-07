Azerbaijan intends to further simplify unemployment insurance mechanism (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 18:24)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

Staff reduction is not observed in Azerbaijan in connection with coronavirus, Azerbaijani Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev said, Trend reports on April 7.

“On the contrary, people, although a small number, are being hired in the strategically important organizations of the country,” the minister said.

“The number of employment contracts has been growing over the past 10 days,” Babayev said.

"The entrepreneurs, taking advantage of the state support, must not reduce the number of employees,” the minister said. “The reason for canceling each labor contract is specified. The Azerbaijani government will help entrepreneurs, if they do not reduce the staff. Presently, 690,000 employees working in non-oil sphere have labor contracts."

The minister added that the further simplification of the unemployment insurance mechanism is envisaged in Azerbaijan.

“Earlier, unemployment insurance was not applied to the individuals who quit the jobs on their own intention or because the employment contract term expired,” Babayev said. “However, from now on, the unemployment insurance mechanism will also cover the people whose employment contract term expired. The number of people in this category is at least 20,000."