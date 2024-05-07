Almaty meeting to advance Azerbaijani-Armenian peace process - commentary

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. The meeting between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan in the Kazakh city of Almaty on May 10 will discuss the text of the peace agreement and separate points of the document, and this meeting will make a step forward in the peace process between the two countries, Azerbaijani MP Sevinj Huseynova told Trend.

She noted that the results of the April 19 meeting of the State Commission on Delimitation of the State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia and the Commission on Delimitation of the State Border and Border Security between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan speak about the reality of direct negotiations between the two countries, strengthening the way to peace and stability in the South Caucasus region, and hence point to a more effective peace process.

"The Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia have installed 40 border pillars as of May 6, 2024, based on geodetic measurements conducted as part of the border clarification works. This demonstrates once again that negotiations without mediators are more realistic and effective. Over the past 30 years, we have not seen the real work of mediators, and on the contrary, negotiations have reached a deadlock, but recent processes show that direct negotiations can produce real results. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's statement that a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan can be signed by November also shows that direct negotiations are more effective,” the MP said.

As political analyst Ilyas Huseynov told Trend, the meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers in Kazakhstan is an important initiative to achieve peace, security, and stability in the South Caucasus.

He stated that Kazakhstan wishes for the South Caucasus to be stable and expand opportunities in transportation and energy carrier transportation so that projects such as the Middle Corridor and the Zangezur Corridor can be more sustainable and serious progress made for the benefit of the region.

“That is the reason why the President of Kazakhstan has put forward this significant proposal, and the meeting will take place as early as May 10. The main political agenda of the meeting includes discussions on border security, border delimitation and demarcation, and the text of the peace treaty, with the crucial issue being that the parties are meeting without mediators. In this connection, one can hope for the results of the meeting,” Huseynov said.

He added that, at the same time, it is necessary to achieve the sustainability of these results and their further deepening.

“We should not forget about those who want to cross out the achieved results. Undoubtedly, they are fighting for the South Caucasus, which is also an integral part of the global struggle," Huseynov stated.

