BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. Turkish towns Istanbul and Izmir are hosting the EFES-2024 multinational exercise with 1,567 participants from 49 countries, Trend reports via the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijan Army personnel who will participate in the multinational live-fire exercise's practical classes have been deployed to Türkiye.

EFES-2024 multinational exercise will continue until May 30.

