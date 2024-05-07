Uzbekistan, Hungary look into launching special economic zone

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 7. Uzbekistan and Hungary talked about launching a special economic zone for projects by Hungarian and European companies in the Tashkent region, Trend reports.

According to the Uzbek president's office, the issues were reviewed at a meeting between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Péter Szijjártó.

During the meeting, the parties discussed Uzbek-Hungarian multifaceted cooperation.

The officials noted the consistent strengthening of strategic partnerships and the dynamic development of practical interaction between Uzbekistan and Hungary.

Both parties revealed that trade turnover between the two countries has almost doubled in recent years, and the number of joint projects and enterprises is growing.

In addition, the sides discussed issues of promoting cooperation projects in the spheres of industry, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, fish farming, logistics, real estate construction, and other areas.

At the end of the meeting, both officials reviewed cooperation within the framework of international and regional organizations, including the Organization of Turkic States.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's Surkhandarya delegation and Hungarian entrepreneurs signed 18 contracts worth $124.2 million.

The parties reached agreements in fishing and plastic processing, wine production, electronics and agricultural machinery supply, as well as equipment for bag and furniture production.