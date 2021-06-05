Azerbaijan confirms 108 more COVID-19 cases, 350 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 108 new COVID-19 cases, 350 patients have recovered and three patients have died, Trend reports on June 5 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 334,647 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 326,619 of them have recovered, and 4,936 people have died. Currently, 3,092 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 8,331 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,559,951 tests have been conducted so far.
