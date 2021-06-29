Azerbaijan discloses composition of national team at Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships in Geneva (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

Azerbaijani athletes will perform at the 27th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships, Trend reports.

The competitions will be held in Geneva, Switzerland on July 2-4, 2021.

Azerbaijan will be represented at the competition by a mixed pair - Raziya Seyidli and Agasif Rahimov, as well as a male pair - Murad Rafiyev and Daniel Abbasov.