Azerbaijani team presents exercise with five balls as part of Tokyo 2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 7

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

On August 7, within the framework of the Summer Olympic Games 2020 in Tokyo, qualifying competitions in rhythmic gymnastics in the group all-around are held, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan is represented at the competition by a team consisting of Zeynab Gummatova, Lyaman Alimuradova, Elizaveta Luzan, Daria Sorokina and Narmina Samedova.

The team began their performance in qualifying with a five-ball composition. It received 36.700 points for the exercise. At the moment, the Azerbaijani team is in the intermediate 10th place.

There are 14 teams participating in the competition. According to the results of the qualification, 8 teams with the best results will advance to the group all-around final.

Azerbaijani team won a license for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo at the 2019 World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships organized in Azerbaijan.