Azerbaijani border guard injured due to mine explosion in Zangilan district
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 30
Trend:
An Azerbaijani border guard got injured as a result of mine explosion in Azerbaijan’s Zangilan district on Sept. 30, Trend reports referring to the State Border Service.
While moving to a combat post in Zangilan district, junior sergeant Elgun Nazarkhanli got injured as a result of anti-personnel mine explosion on September 30 at about 15:00 (GMT+4).
After having received first aid, Nazarkhanli was evacuated by helicopter to a military hospital in Ahmadbayli village of Fuzuli district. Currently, the serviceman is under medical supervision.
