Proposal made to provide persons with journalist's ID in Azerbaijan with number of advantages

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 10

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

In Azerbaijan, journalists working in the media included in the Media Register will be issued a journalistic certificate by a body (structure) determined by the relevant executive authority, Trend reports.

The mentioned issue is reflected in the new draft law "on Media".

According to the bill, persons holding a journalist's ID are given the following benefits:

- free admission for journalistic activities to museums, galleries in state and municipal ownership, as well as to objects where cultural and social events are held;

- accreditation [for participation in events] by state bodies (structures), enterprises and organizations, non-governmental organizations (NGOs);

- entrance, with accreditation, into the premises where important events are held for the search, receipt, transfer, production, and dissemination of information about these events.