Azerbaijan opens military facilities in Kalbajar, Lachin districts (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.18

Trend:

Thanks to the attention and care of the President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, work continues to further improve the social and living conditions of servicemen serving in high mountain areas, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Defense.

According to the information, during a visit to the Kalbajar and Lachin districts, the leadership of the Ministry of Defense took part in the opening ceremonies of newly built military facilities.

Minister of Defense, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov got acquainted with the living quarters for the military.

“The buildings have modern equipment, furniture and inventory to meet all the necessary needs. The buildings have weapons rooms, barracks, canteens, kitchens, first-aid posts, food and storage warehouses, bath and sanitary facilities, generators that provide uninterrupted power supply, as well as heating system, electricity and water supply lines,” the ministry said.

Hasanov, who got acquainted with the vehicle fleet of the military units, was informed that through the acquired new ski equipment, uninterrupted transportation of personnel and cargo through snow-covered areas with difficult terrain is ensured.

In addition, within the framework of the visit, a newly built canteen was opened.

Zakir Hasanov gave appropriate instructions to further improve the social and living conditions of servicemen.