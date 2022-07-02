Azerbaijan confirms 33 more COVID-19 cases, 35 recoveries (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 16:38

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. Azerbaijan has detected 33 new COVID-19 cases, 35 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 793,416 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 783,333 of them have recovered, and 9,717 people have died. Currently, 200 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,098 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,968,836 tests have been conducted so far.