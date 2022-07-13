People accused of committing crimes abroad extradited to Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted at 17:30

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. The extradition of a person accused of committing a crime related to illicit trafficking in psychotropic substances from Poland to Azerbaijan was ensured, recently, Azerbaijani Ministry of Justice told Trend.

Ministry also added that the location of two more persons accused of fraud by breaching the trust of people were located in North Macedonia and Poland and were extradited to Azerbaijan.

According to the ministry, persons have been extradited to Azerbaijan from Germany, Poland, Türkiye, Iran and Ukraine in recent months, put on the international wanted list on charges of intentionally inflicting grievous bodily harm, participation in a criminal group, giving bribes, abuse of power and fraud.

Azerbaijani Ministry of Justice also added that it continues to take the necessary measures in this area.