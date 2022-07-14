Days of Vagif Poetry start in Azerbaijan’s Shusha

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. The Vagif Poetry Days started in Azerbaijan’s Shusha on July 14, Trend reports.

This event is organized by Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan and Union of Azerbaijani Writers.

Vagif Poetry Days (named after 18th-century Azerbaijani poet, founder of the realism genre in the Azerbaijani poetry), which have a 40-year history, have been organized in the cultural capital of Azerbaijan for the second time after the liberation of Shusha from occupation.

Days of poetry with the participation of cultural and art workers, members of Union of Writers, young writers, poets and war veterans began on July 14 with the opening of a book exhibition in front of the Karabakh hotel.

The official opening of the event and a theatrical concert will take place soon.