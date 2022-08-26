Former IDP from Azerbaijan's Zabukh village shares plans for its restoration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. We’ll restore Zabukh, everything is in our hands, a former internally displaced person (IDP) from Zabukh village of Azerbaijan’s Lachin district Telman Ashrafov told Trend.

According to Ashrafov, when he became an IDP, he was 42 years old.

“After 30 years and three months, we are returning to our native land. It was reported on television that, our army, along with Lachin city, also restored control of Zabukh and Sus villages,” he said. “This makes us very happy. I visited Zabukh on August 22-24 and witnessed a terrible picture. The Armenians destroyed and set fire to the houses we built."

Speaking about returning to Zabukh, the former IDP noted that the village residents will restore their native land.

"We’ll live and create there. Everything will be as it was before, and even better. We’ll restore crop production, horticulture, animal husbandry and other industries, and we aren’t afraid of difficulties," added Ashrafov.