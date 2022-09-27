Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. A total of 1,017 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on September 27, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 324 citizens, the second dose to 156 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 458 citizens. As many as 79 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,887,596 vaccine doses were administered, 5,380,903 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,867,097 people – the second dose, 3,378,072 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 261,524 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.