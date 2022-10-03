Azerbaijan confirms 26 more COVID-19 cases, 40 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. Azerbaijan has detected 26 new COVID-19 cases, 40 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 821,661 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 810,929 of them have recovered, and 9,919 people have died. Currently, 813 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,580 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,256,426 tests have been conducted so far.