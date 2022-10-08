Azerbaijan confirms 77 more COVID-19 cases, 89 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. Azerbaijan has detected 77 new COVID-19 cases, 89 patients have recovered, and no patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 822,104 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 811,597 of them have recovered, and 9,927 people have died. Currently, 580 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,166 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,271,311 tests have been conducted so far.