Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. A total of 440 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on November 26, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 112 citizens, the second dose – 129 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 165 citizens. As many as 34 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,921,061 vaccine doses were administered, 5,392,465 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,873,726 people – the second dose, 3,391,043 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 263,827 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.